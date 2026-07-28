Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 338.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,093 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $37,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,657.27.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total transaction of $40,548.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,999.89. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,339.08 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $706.00 and a 1 year high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,458.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,306.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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