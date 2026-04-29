Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $3.84 Million Position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Oruka Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,280,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,640,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,654,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,051,000 after buying an additional 735,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,366,000 after buying an additional 676,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,911,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1%

Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of -0.54. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oruka Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $71,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 927,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,297,861.70. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $462,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,206,887.24. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,745. 24.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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