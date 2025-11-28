Moody's Corporation $MCO Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,197 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 12,368 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP's holdings in Moody's were worth $42,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in shares of Moody's by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 86,950 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody's during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Moody's by 34.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Moody's by 33.4% in the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,173 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

Moody's Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $487.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.57 and a 200-day moving average of $492.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody's had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody's has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody's Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody's's payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price objective on Moody's in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Moody's in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 price target on Moody's and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody's from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody's from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $543.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,569 shares of company stock worth $1,253,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

