Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,931 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $168.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 13.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

