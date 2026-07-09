Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 139,926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Morgan Stanley worth $418,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total value of $2,120,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,403 shares in the company, valued at $32,313,622.25. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 14,690 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $2,779,935.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 365,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,224,370.48. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 77,476 shares of company stock worth $14,644,762 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Key Morgan Stanley News

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.7%

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $218.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $230.47. The company has a market cap of $344.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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