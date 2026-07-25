Morningstar Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,141 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,010 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Arista Networks by 37.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,942,618.16. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock worth $376,175,065. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.6%

ANET opened at $173.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business's 50-day moving average price is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.55 and a 12 month high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here