Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,032 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,923 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.5% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $205.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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