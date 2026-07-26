Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes $867,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,439 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 399.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $105,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,545,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,720,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $77,651,000 after buying an additional 399,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,474,037 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $126,060,000 after buying an additional 366,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Crocs

Here are the key news stories impacting Crocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Crocs to $150 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Street Insider article

Needham raised its price target on Crocs to $150 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America boosted its target to $160 and said sustained North American direct-to-consumer growth could support a higher valuation multiple. Proactive Investors article

Bank of America boosted its target to $160 and said sustained North American direct-to-consumer growth could support a higher valuation multiple. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum remains strong, with CROX trading near recent highs after a sizable three-month advance and a new 52-week high earlier this month. Barchart article

Technical momentum remains strong, with CROX trading near recent highs after a sizable three-month advance and a new 52-week high earlier this month. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for Q2 results, with expectations supported by brand strength, DTC growth and international momentum, but not enough clarity yet to call for a clear earnings beat. Zacks earnings preview

Investors are waiting for Q2 results, with expectations supported by brand strength, DTC growth and international momentum, but not enough clarity yet to call for a clear earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Crocs’ stock has risen sharply over the past few months, but some investors are weighing whether the rally has already priced in much of the good news. Zacks strategy article

Crocs’ stock has risen sharply over the past few months, but some investors are weighing whether the rally has already priced in much of the good news. Negative Sentiment: Tariff pressures, margin concerns and weakness in the HEYDUDE brand remain key headwinds that could limit upside if Q2 results disappoint. Zacks earnings preview

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $3,860,125.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Crocs Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of CROX opened at $134.72 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.57 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The business's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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