MSCI Inc $MSCI Position Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 143.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,344 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in MSCI were worth $14,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,320,761 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,884,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,755,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,581,055,000 after purchasing an additional 361,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,415,713,000 after purchasing an additional 52,242 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $829,781,000 after purchasing an additional 168,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $528,560,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $573.83 on Monday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $501.08 and a 12-month high of $644.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $596.03 and its 200-day moving average is $576.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $690.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $709.50.

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MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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