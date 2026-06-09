MSH Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,033 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,224 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MSH Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock worth $332,629,083. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Itau BBA Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.85 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $204.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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