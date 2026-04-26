M&T Bank Corp Acquires 74,287 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,439 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of M&T Bank Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $342,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,225.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $884.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $836.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50 day moving average price is $958.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $984.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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