M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 1,299.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,706 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 590,277 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.24% of Cigna Group worth $174,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $49,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $276.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Cigna Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised Cigna Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $332.47.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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