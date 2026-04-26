M&T Bank Corp Buys 29,773 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 1,009.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,723 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $126,777,000 after buying an additional 654,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five Below by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,105 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $131,202,000 after buying an additional 507,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,771,000 after buying an additional 332,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Five Below by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $65,909,000 after buying an additional 328,365 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $40,054,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $234.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $251.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.34.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,312,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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