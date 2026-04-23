M&T Bank Corp Purchases 12,383 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 390.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,552 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $31,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,860.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,783.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,988.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,593.21 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 51.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,685.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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