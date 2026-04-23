M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,786 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 69,249 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $35,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,010,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zoetis by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,697,827 shares of the company's stock worth $394,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,085 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company's stock worth $400,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 342.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,485,459 shares of the company's stock worth $217,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $152.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $117.46 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.29 and a 1 year high of $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business's 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here