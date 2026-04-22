M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 585.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,104 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Linde worth $156,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,176,828,000 after acquiring an additional 172,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,329,728 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,431,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,287,566 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,036,594,000 after acquiring an additional 242,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,895,026 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,850,137,000 after acquiring an additional 176,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Linde by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,343,564,000 after acquiring an additional 204,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $494.84 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $510.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $493.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Linde's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is 43.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $521.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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