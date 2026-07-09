Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Boosts Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,108 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Amphenol were worth $37,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,669 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,774,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. PCB Capital LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PCB Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,601 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:APH opened at $158.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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