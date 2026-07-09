Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Buys 7,744 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.1% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $84,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $4,917,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $180.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $185.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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