Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $5.22 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,501 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 172,849 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,142 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,563.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 466,797 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 438,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.1% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 523,502 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,709,000 after acquiring an additional 60,680 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,074,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,364.09. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.4%

DAL opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $95.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Key Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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