Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $52.94 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,365 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 228,767 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned approximately 0.10% of Dominion Energy worth $52,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $70.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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