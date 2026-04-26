Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,188 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Zoetis were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company's stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company's stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Zoetis Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ZTS opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.29 and a fifty-two week high of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $152.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here