Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,621 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,650 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 182,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock worth $106,543,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 636,710 shares of the company's stock worth $143,026,000 after acquiring an additional 66,720 shares during the period. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 713.2% in the 4th quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company's stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Commission approved AbbVie’s Tepkinly in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity in Europe and reinforcing AbbVie’s oncology growth pipeline. EC approves AbbVie’s Tepkinly combination for follicular lymphoma

The European Commission approved AbbVie’s Tepkinly in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity in Europe and reinforcing AbbVie’s oncology growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie completed a first-in-human study for ABBV-277, a clinical-stage program that could provide additional safety and efficacy data for investors watching the company’s next wave of pipeline assets. AbbVie’s ABBV‑277 Trial Completion: What Early Safety Data Could Mean for Investors

AbbVie completed a first-in-human study for ABBV-277, a clinical-stage program that could provide additional safety and efficacy data for investors watching the company’s next wave of pipeline assets. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report is expected to show double-digit EPS growth, but investors are focused on whether results can offset recent concerns around forward guidance and margin trends. AbbVie Earnings Preview: What to Expect

AbbVie’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report is expected to show double-digit EPS growth, but investors are focused on whether results can offset recent concerns around forward guidance and margin trends. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie lowered its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $13.91-$14.11, below the consensus estimate of $14.25, and also guided Q2 EPS to $3.57-$3.61 versus expectations of $3.77, which is likely weighing on the shares today.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $252.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.63 and a 52 week high of $261.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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