Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases 350,884 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 7,121.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,811 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 350,884 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Intel were worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

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Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $554.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.80 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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