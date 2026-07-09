Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases 93,508 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 184.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 93,508 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.4%

MRVL stock opened at $231.71 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $233.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $202.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Negative Sentiment: MRVL fell alongside a broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks after geopolitical तनाव from the Middle East rattled markets and pushed investors out of high-multiple chip names.

MRVL fell alongside a broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks after geopolitical तनाव from the Middle East rattled markets and pushed investors out of high-multiple chip names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports highlighted concern that Marvell’s rapid rally left the stock looking stretched, especially after its strong year-to-date performance and recent volatility around index changes and valuation resets.

Several reports highlighted concern that Marvell’s rapid rally left the stock looking stretched, especially after its strong year-to-date performance and recent volatility around index changes and valuation resets. Negative Sentiment: One article said Marvell is “no longer a marvelous buy,” reflecting a more cautious investor tone after the stock pulled back from highs despite strong AI-related momentum.

One article said Marvell is “no longer a marvelous buy,” reflecting a more cautious investor tone after the stock pulled back from highs despite strong AI-related momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell continues to be framed as a key AI infrastructure supplier, with bullish pieces arguing its custom silicon, networking, and optical components remain central to data center buildouts.

Marvell continues to be framed as a key AI infrastructure supplier, with bullish pieces arguing its custom silicon, networking, and optical components remain central to data center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reaffirmed an Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $360 , signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if AI demand remains strong.

RBC Capital reaffirmed an rating and lifted its price target to , signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if AI demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Other recent commentary remained constructive, calling Marvell a long-term AI winner and suggesting its growth story is still early, which may help limit downside after the recent pullback.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $260.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,373 shares of company stock valued at $24,938,664. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here