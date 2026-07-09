Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.92.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $517.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $843.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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