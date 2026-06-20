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MV Capital Management Inc. Takes $8.92 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • MV Capital Management disclosed a new position in Alphabet, buying 28,504 shares valued at about $8.92 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Alphabet continues to attract institutional interest and analyst support, with several brokerages maintaining or raising price targets and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of $413.13.
  • The article also highlights mixed company news: Alphabet beat quarterly earnings estimates and raised its dividend, but it faces ongoing concerns from AI talent departures, a Waymo robotaxi recall, and regulatory scrutiny in the UK.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,504 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is being viewed as a major AI winner thanks to ongoing investment in AI infrastructure and data centers, which could support future cloud and AI revenue growth. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Reports that Berkshire Hathaway nearly tripled its Alphabet position may be seen as a strong vote of confidence from a major long-term investor. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Coverage emphasizing Alphabet’s strong earnings and expanding Google Cloud backlog supports the case for continued fundamental improvement. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s stock is drawing increased investor attention and analyst commentary, but these are mostly sentiment-driven mentions rather than new company-specific catalysts. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Noam Shazeer, a top Google DeepMind/Gemini AI leader, is leaving for OpenAI, underscoring the competitive AI talent war. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: John Jumper is also departing Google DeepMind for Anthropic, adding to concerns that Alphabet may be losing key AI researchers. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Waymo’s recall of nearly 3,900 robotaxis after construction-zone driving errors raises safety and regulatory concerns for Alphabet’s autonomous vehicle business. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: The UK ordering Google to improve search-ranking transparency highlights continued regulatory scrutiny over its core search business. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1%

GOOGL stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.00 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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