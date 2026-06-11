Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,666 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. Micron Technology comprises 1.0% of Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $891.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $707.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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