Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Takes $3.56 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. Citigroup makes up 1.1% of Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company's stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.11 and a 52-week high of $137.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.62.

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Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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