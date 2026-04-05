Myriad Asset Management US LP Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Myriad Asset Management US LP decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 18,356 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.1% of Myriad Asset Management US LP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management US LP's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba rolled out its Qwen 3.6‑Plus AI model, positioned for developer and enterprise use with enhanced coding and agentic capabilities — a direct push to commercialize AI and expand cloud/AI revenue opportunities. Article Title

Alibaba rolled out its Qwen 3.6‑Plus AI model, positioned for developer and enterprise use with enhanced coding and agentic capabilities — a direct push to commercialize AI and expand cloud/AI revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Chinese AI firm DeepSeek’s V4 model will run on Huawei chips and that Alibaba (along with other Chinese tech giants) placed large preorders for Huawei’s next‑gen AI processors — a sign Alibaba is securing hardware capacity to scale AI services without relying on U.S. GPU supply. Article Title

Reports say Chinese AI firm DeepSeek’s V4 model will run on Huawei chips and that Alibaba (along with other Chinese tech giants) placed large preorders for Huawei’s next‑gen AI processors — a sign Alibaba is securing hardware capacity to scale AI services without relying on U.S. GPU supply. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba led a RMB 500 million financing round in StairMed, showing continued strategic investment activity and partnership building in healthcare/technology areas that could support long‑term ecosystem growth. Article Title

Alibaba led a RMB 500 million financing round in StairMed, showing continued strategic investment activity and partnership building in healthcare/technology areas that could support long‑term ecosystem growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlights Alibaba’s shift to make AI more “useful” (developer tools and agentic workflows) rather than just bigger models — strategically sensible but execution‑dependent for monetization. Article Title

Coverage highlights Alibaba’s shift to make AI more “useful” (developer tools and agentic workflows) rather than just bigger models — strategically sensible but execution‑dependent for monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and reports note Alibaba’s Q3 results and AI chip pivot (including sourcing alternatives amid Nvidia restrictions) — important context for long‑term margins but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Analysts and reports note Alibaba’s Q3 results and AI chip pivot (including sourcing alternatives amid Nvidia restrictions) — important context for long‑term margins but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Discussion that Alibaba’s newer models remain closed‑source — could speed commercialization but may limit some community adoption; mixed implications for developer ecosystem. Article Title

Discussion that Alibaba’s newer models remain closed‑source — could speed commercialization but may limit some community adoption; mixed implications for developer ecosystem. Negative Sentiment: Market reports show the stock recently slid (~‑1.4% on April 2), reflecting investor caution after mixed headlines and profit‑taking following prior rallies. Article Title

Market reports show the stock recently slid (~‑1.4% on April 2), reflecting investor caution after mixed headlines and profit‑taking following prior rallies. Negative Sentiment: Macro data (strong U.S. payrolls) pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher, denting risk appetite and reducing odds of near‑term rate cuts — a headwind for growth and tech names, including Alibaba. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $145.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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