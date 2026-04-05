Myriad Asset Management US LP Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Myriad Asset Management US LP reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.3% of Myriad Asset Management US LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Myriad Asset Management US LP's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,345,924,000 after buying an additional 291,280 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,941,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,710,516 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,210,618,000 after acquiring an additional 215,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,166,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $929.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $863.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $874.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $851.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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