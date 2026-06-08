Napier Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,252 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Napier Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,252 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of Napier Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $472.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $479.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $613.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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