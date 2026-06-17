National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 427,784 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,461,643 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 427,784 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $497,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,412,584 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $268,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,020 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 49,048 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.96. The company has a market cap of $963.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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