National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Sells 30,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 0.3% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives' portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives' holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,458,400 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $478.24.

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Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $746.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business's 50-day moving average is $435.84 and its 200-day moving average is $348.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $747.21.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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