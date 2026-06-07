National Pension Service Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 41,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of National Pension Service's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,742,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $312.95 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $303.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.49. The company has a market capitalization of $838.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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