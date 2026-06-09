Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 23,332 Shares of Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT - Free Report) by 159.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,921 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Novanta worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 399 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 1,291.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Novanta

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,128,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,432,537.23. The trade was a 14.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $1,162,678.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 96,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,281,850.32. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,957 shares of company stock worth $3,136,229 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Novanta from $144.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novanta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $173.00.

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Novanta Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business's 50-day moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day moving average is $131.28. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $171.85.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.40 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc NASDAQ: NOVT is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta's product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta's Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

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