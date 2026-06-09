Natixis Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,456 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,957,028 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,205,723,000 after buying an additional 136,708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $574,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,132 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $425,771,000 after purchasing an additional 149,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,909 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $305,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,264 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $183,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Weiss Ratings downgraded Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MANH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $151.60. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.06 and a 1-year high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The company had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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