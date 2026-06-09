Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,932 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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