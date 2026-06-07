Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,718 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,835 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,712,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Article Title

Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to from $1,000 and kept an rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Lumentum announced a $650.4 million private exchange of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

Lumentum announced a of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in AI optical interconnects , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Neutral Sentiment: Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Article Title

Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold in a pre-arranged ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Articles asking why LITE has been softer since its last earnings report mainly point to post-earnings digestion and valuation, rather than a new fundamental problem. Article Title

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $1,356,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,844,065.35. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $2,372,473.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,144,206.45. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Stock Down 8.6%

Shares of LITE stock opened at $863.66 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $1,085.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $880.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

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Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

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