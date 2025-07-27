Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $25,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.0%

NFLX stock opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,236.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,072.76. The firm has a market cap of $501.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

