Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Holdings Cut by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,681 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 20,532 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 4.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $69,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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