Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151,860 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 174,603 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 4.1% of Bowie Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $110,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 829 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $68.53 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $285.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Intl Cap raised Netflix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from an "underweight" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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