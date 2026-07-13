Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,258.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,173 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 51,113 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $308.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citic Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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