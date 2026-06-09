Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 858.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,783 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Netflix by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 210,418 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 182,872 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 855.8% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 20,560 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Finally, LeClair Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. LeClair Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6%

NFLX opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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