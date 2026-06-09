Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,157.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,900 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 120,493 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $347.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. China Renaissance raised their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Huber Research raised Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. HSBC raised their price target on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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