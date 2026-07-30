Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,942,812 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 2,376,349 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.38% of Netflix worth $5,571,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 829 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.48.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $306.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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