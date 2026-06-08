Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 839.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,978 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 730,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $76,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,972,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,661,365 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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