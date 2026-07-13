Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,431 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 72,480 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.5% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $308.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $127.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. President Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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