Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Reduced by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,190 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 15,209 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.8% of AXS Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 829 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.29.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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