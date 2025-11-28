Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 71,412 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,144 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CrowdStrike worth $192,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $543.75.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.46, a PEG ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.30.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

