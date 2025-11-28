Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $132.55 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 140,930 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $132,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 581,880.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,598 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 284.39, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. President Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a "reduce" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $394.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here