Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $132.55 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Neuberger Berman increased its Tesla stake by 51% in Q2 to 417,259 shares, valued at about $132.55 million.
  • Other large institutional moves included Norges Bank opening a new position (~$11.84 billion), Goldman Sachs increasing to 26.59M shares (~$6.89 billion), and Vanguard holding 251.39M shares (~$79.86 billion); institutions now own 66.20% of Tesla.
  • Insiders have been net sellers recently—CFO Vaibhav Taneja and SVP Xiaotong Zhu disclosed sales, with insiders selling a total of 82,606 shares (~$33.55 million) in the last 90 days and owning 19.90% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tesla.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 140,930 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $132,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 581,880.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,598 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 284.39, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. President Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a "reduce" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $394.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Enter your email address to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
3 Stocks Built to Last During the AI Bubble
3 Stocks Built to Last During the AI Bubble
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Stocks to Buy (& 3 Stocks to Sell) Before 2026
3 Stocks to Buy (& 3 Stocks to Sell) Before 2026
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Ways AI Is Creating Massive Profits — and the Stocks to Watch
5 Ways AI Is Creating Massive Profits — and the Stocks to Watch
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Explosive Stock Moves Shaking Up the Market
Explosive Stock Moves Shaking Up the Market
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines